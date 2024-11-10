outlook.com alias problem
-
I can't send emails via the alias account I had set up in outlook.com.
When specifying the alias in the Vivaldi settings, I can choose from which "account" this email should be sent when composing it. Still, the attempt to send it from the alias fails with the error presented below.
There's another "small" bug—this error message can't be closed and remains visible all the time in the Mail tab, which is quite annoying.
-
@yaslaw welcome to the forum! Not being able to use an alias on outlook.com was discussed before (see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/99824/can-t-authenticate-with-outlook-using-oauth/11?_=1731247593970) and is logged as VB-108297. Thanks for adding information!
-
@WildEnte
Thanks for the super quick reply. But do you think the information you mentioned relates to this alias problem?
I read those threads, and I think they are more about the problem connecting to outlook.com when a "third-party" external email address was used to register such an account.
-
@yaslaw maybe I was super fast because I didn't go in-depth enough. We have several reports about problems with outlook.com ... I can't test because I don't have an account, so I honestly haven't tried to sort out the differences between those reports. Feel free to write a bug report for more visibility to the development team (while they do read and contribute to the forum, they don't have the time to monitor the discussions very closely). https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
-
@WildEnte
I sent bug report: VB-111470
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@yaslaw said in outlook.com alias problem:
@WildEnte
I sent bug report: VB-111470
Duplicate of VB-89310 (Can't send an email from an Outlook alias).
-
@edwardp said in outlook.com alias problem:
VB-89310
thanks, I didn't know that report. I have confirmed it with the reference you already added and added higher priority. Lots of folks that try Vivaldi with Outlook these days hit brick walls...
-
@edwardp
Thanks for confirming it.
I have a question as a newbie (on this forum). Is there any bug tracker where I can search for what was reported already?
-
@yaslaw no there isn't. If you know a bug number you are interested in (eg because it has been mentioned on the forum) you can ask for its status in this thread
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue
But usually the answer is not very enlightening