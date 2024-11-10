Hello,

I have the following problem in Vivaldi, see GIF:



I disabled all extensions, checked Vivaldi settings - it's still there. I also have Brave and Google Chrome with the same extensions installed, nothing like this.

Don't know what that for a feature is, for me it makes totally no sense since I'm not able to click a button when I have this.

Is it a setting in Vivaldi? (I'm relatively new into Vivaldi, switched a few days ago)

Thanks!