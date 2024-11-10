Question: Weird cursor behaviour on (mostly) buttons
Hello,
I have the following problem in Vivaldi, see GIF:
I disabled all extensions, checked Vivaldi settings - it's still there. I also have Brave and Google Chrome with the same extensions installed, nothing like this.
Don't know what that for a feature is, for me it makes totally no sense since I'm not able to click a button when I have this.
Is it a setting in Vivaldi? (I'm relatively new into Vivaldi, switched a few days ago)
Thanks!
@larsburkhardt76 Try with a new profile. Disabling extensions sometimes is not sufficient.
@Hadden89
Thanks for your reply. I logged out, created a new profile und signed in there - by this time the behaviour disappeared.
Still, I can't help but wonder what that was; it just won't leave me alone...
@larsburkhardt76 so is likely an extension. You can both remove all of them in your main profile or trying to isolate which one is causing the issue.
-
@Hadden89 That's exactly what I did before, and I still wonder because I have a Chrome and a Brave profile with exactly that extensions, even the settings of them are the same.
Now I have a new Vivaldi profile, again these extensions installed, and it works fine - until now ...
@larsburkhardt76 The extensions are inherited by chrome but are not vivaldi native, so there are always some chances they won't work well (especially as most devs only check their addons on chrome)
@Hadden89 that seems to be the point ... thanks for your help!