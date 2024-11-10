Focusing on Panel Items
Many Vivaldi panels allow you to search, but after searching, it's hard to focus on results without using the mouse. I guess I could just click on the first result, (or press TAB about 5 times), but I'm a degenerate Vim user and I need to save the extra 0.5 seconds. Currently, I don't think there is a solution so this is my suggestion.
Maybe make it focus on the first result when pressing enter, (if you don't have enter to start the search). Also maybe make a way to easily get back to the search area.
If there is a way to do this without a new feature, or if some form of this that I am unaware of has already been implemented, let me know.
Thanks!
@Hayz Ahh
Yeah they need to add it as as a TAB able selection at least
They have the same issue in the search field of other Panels
Most sane Vim user found.
Pesala Ambassador
@Vallades said in Focusing on Panel Items:
Yeah they need to add it as as a TAB able selection at least
It is already accessible by using Tab or Shift+Tab. The trouble is, one has to tab five times from the bookmark search field to reach the bookmark list.
This is an accessibility issue.
That is True, likely just an oversight with the order of writing it
However, most of the other panels are not Tab-able at all, witch I can remember finding annoying a few times
Pesala Ambassador
@Vallades said in Focusing on Panel Items:
However, most of the other panels are not Tab-able at all
Which ones? All those with a search field are tabbable.
@Pesala
Okay so,
When opening most of the panels, the selected location is changed to the panels items, if there is any
And the TAB-able order makes it un-useful
For example, the panels items are selected, nice, but then you have to go all the way to the other side to get to the search bar
Depending on what panel, these orders would be most useful:
Search, Items then other
Items, Search then other
Additionally, when opening a panel with no items such as my celendar, you have to TAB all the way back around to get to the panel
And ideally, the selected location should be swapped to the panel upon opening
And then swapped back to last browser location on close of the Panel
Windows
Downloads
Calendar
Tasks
Notes
Have these issues, I'm sure there are more