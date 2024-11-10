Many Vivaldi panels allow you to search, but after searching, it's hard to focus on results without using the mouse. I guess I could just click on the first result, (or press TAB about 5 times), but I'm a degenerate Vim user and I need to save the extra 0.5 seconds. Currently, I don't think there is a solution so this is my suggestion.

Maybe make it focus on the first result when pressing enter, (if you don't have enter to start the search). Also maybe make a way to easily get back to the search area.

If there is a way to do this without a new feature, or if some form of this that I am unaware of has already been implemented, let me know.

Thanks!