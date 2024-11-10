Unsolved Profile Counter Directory?
Hello Im am trying to find what file to edit to reset the profile counter when I make a new profile. For instance right now it will make profile 11 but there is nothing between that nad profile 4 so I want it to start at profile 5 if possible?
@raevyn Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
This value is stored in the file
Local Statein the User Data directory. It's a JSON file. It can be edited directly, not recommended, or you can use a JSON tool like
jq.
Find the current value:
$ jq '.profile.profiles_created' "Local State" 17
Change the value:
$ jq '.profile.profiles_created = 4' "Local State" > temp.out
Verify the value has changed:
$ jq '.profile.profiles_created' "temp.out" 4
Rename the temp file to overwrite the original:
$ mv temp.out "Local State" mv: overwrite 'Local State'? y
Obviously all of this is done while the browser is closed.
And always make a backup of any file you change.
@Pathduck oh ty very much! I will backup the file just in case