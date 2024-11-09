Sync won't log on
I logged on to sync with a new userid and password and it seemed to work initially and sent a welcome email.
Now when I open sync it's lot my details and offers to create an account. If I log in using my previous credentials I get the messages:
- Processing Login. Please Wait...
- You must use a Vivaldi account to log in
This log on attempt never seems to complete.
Pixel 8 Pro
Android 15
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@chis1 said in Sync won't log on:
You must use a Vivaldi account to log in
Are you're entering your account's recovery email to the username field? Try with just your Vivaldi account's username.
@jane-n I used a brand new email account to avoid any confusion. That account got a welcome email but then wouldn't log on.