Norways #2 streaming broadcaster (play.tv2.no) doesn't like Vivaldi
As title suggests Vivaldi is not liked very much by play.tv2.no...
On my computer I can open site https://play.tv2.no in Google's Chrome but not in Vivaldi. Even their main site looks bad: https://www.tv2.no
Am I the only one? Would be great if it was...
ModEdit: Title
Pesala
@Totto Try disabling the ad-blocker.
The site loads OK for me. I use uBlock Origin instead of Vivaldi’s ad-blocker.
Thanks for your input and reply.
Although my concern was more towards the fact that tha site is not working in "native / or default " Vivaldi (as you say: You have to actively change which ad-blocker is used) as Vivaldi's own "No blocking" is not enough to get the site to (play.tv2.no) to load.
(play.tv2.no are VERY commercially dependent on adverts, so it must be a strong red line in their backend that hinder the Vivaldi browser no matter if it's Ad-bloc is on 'On' or 'Off'...!)
@Totto TV2 Play works fine in Vivaldi, even with the adblocker enabled.
From your screenshot it looks like it's blocking resources the site needs to function, like CSS files and Javascript. Something else is breaking the site, and it's not Vivaldi's fault. Possibly one of your extensions.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Totto
@Pathduck Aha, OK. Thank You. Please,
I feel we need to delete thread then
@Totto Of course we don't need to delete the topic. Please don't waste people's time who have been trying to help you by doing that.
Do you still have the problem?
If so, have you done the steps I linked?
Is the problem solved or not?
@Pathduck @Pesala Thanks for checking accessibility. it's something with my profile then. (My reason for posting was that even after starting Vivaldi wtih out any extensions or native Vivaldi ad-blocking the problem persited + that GC could load site fine, I was actually wondering if their site was "halfways down"...). It's always good to get help even if one feels abit of a noob-sens "" for not doing the procedure part (=1/2 lazy) by checking w/ clean profile. So all good, no fire. Thx
@Totto So it works in a clean profile - it's something with your profile. Then you can spend some time trying to figure out what's wrong with your profile, or you could start from scratch in a clean profile. It's up to you.
If you want help figuring out what's wrong, I suggest you do all the troubleshooting steps to completion. Then we can give further suggestions.
And for the future - if you want your topic deleted, then flag it using the
⋮icon and explain why you'd like it deleted. Do NOT just delete your first post, this will NOT delete the topic and it will cause all other posts to lose their context.
Update: Found it! !
The problem was in relation to setting
'Report browser as:'
So changing from this:
to this:
changed everything, now play.tv2.no works even with all my (4) extensions (AND native ad-block) it seems!
Do you know what the default setting here is, when installling Vivaldi?
yngve
@Totto The default is "Google Chrome"; without adding "Vivaldi".
Reference materials:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/technology/client-hints-or-client-lies/
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/client-hints-and-a-sense-of-deja-vu-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-2950-3/
@Totto My setting is "No Brand" and TV2 Play works fine. So...
Totto
@yngve Reading this is almost exactly as I imagine the "pain" of perfecting a browser and what programming is about. I mean, those of us that are above novice lvl almost vertainly have tinkered with our browser ...."a little" So for me to open a post like this sat deep as I - almost - always think & blame my settings, my extensions, my backing up etc etc that I may have happened to make a mess of.
For this problem/instance maybe there was an old crum leftover after using extension 'User-Agent Switcher for Chrome' because I've actually never noticed this (new?) 'Report browser as:' setting before now.
Well, we can let it go for now as I am glad I took the post to the forum - and later found THE setting that fixed the problem.
Thank you for interesting reading.
EDIT:
PS. In what Vivaldi version was the setting 'Report browser as:' introduced?
yngve
@Totto said in play.tv2.no won't work:
PS. In what Vivaldi version was the setting 'Report browser as:' introduced?
If you check links on the second link, you will see that the version was 5.8.