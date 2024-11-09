History of previously installed Extensions(?)
greybeard Ambassador
I am using Vivaldi Snapshot (7.1.3518.4 (Official Build) (64-bit) ).
For some reason I deleted an extension that expands short URLs to the real URL so that I know where I am going. (It's not that I don't trust the link, just the way it may have been formed.
Is there any way to get a history of previously installed extensions? I'm sure I'd recall the name if I could get it.
Edit: I have tried "vivaldi:system"... Extensions but this only shows current Extensions.
@greybeard I don't think so, but doing a quick research on the store you might recall it.
Hi,
On the profile folder, I've seen a couple of folders, CRX cache and another similar.
IDK whether would be a trace out there, at least for a while since removed.
greybeard Ambassador
@Hadden89
Yeah, I've gone through the store and haven't been able to recognise it. Will try again.
Many Thanks
barbudo2005
Perhaps it is Expand URL:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/expand-url/ebaodioakieednoflghllnidpolibkli
In
vivaldi:settings/addressbar/, "Address Field Options", wouldn't enabling "Show Full Address" do the same as the extension?
@AllanH This setting toggles showing the protocol like i.e. "http" or "https". Play with it, toggle the setting and look at the address bar.