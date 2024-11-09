I am using Vivaldi Snapshot (7.1.3518.4 (Official Build) (64-bit) ).

For some reason I deleted an extension that expands short URLs to the real URL so that I know where I am going. (It's not that I don't trust the link, just the way it may have been formed.

Is there any way to get a history of previously installed extensions? I'm sure I'd recall the name if I could get it.

Edit: I have tried "vivaldi:system"... Extensions but this only shows current Extensions.