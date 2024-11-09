Version: 7.0.3495.10

Since: noticed about 7 days ago

OS: Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4317)

Seems to happen only on bsky.app, but only for me, not other people.

This screenshot is from a private window (ie no extensions).

The thing is that this heart emoji should be red. Other people see it as red (sent me screenshots), so it is only black on my screen, which is weird.

Any ideas, please?