Emojis showing incorrectly
Version: 7.0.3495.10
Since: noticed about 7 days ago
OS: Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4317)
Seems to happen only on bsky.app, but only for me, not other people.
This screenshot is from a private window (ie no extensions).
The thing is that this heart emoji should be red. Other people see it as red (sent me screenshots), so it is only black on my screen, which is weird.
Any ideas, please?
@Pollik Could be a chromium issue. Tested on chromium and edge and the replies have black and white emojis (test link). Only Firefox shown the heart emoji, but has a different way to render emojis.
Always paste a link to test. Is not easy to check otherwise.
@Pollik Could be broken missing emoji font.
Windows 11: Segoe UI Emoji.
in CSS there is a webfont named InterVariable which causes this.
Thank you.
As a matter of interest, I installed Firefox to test that...it shows as red.
I take your point about providing a link - my reason for not doing so was privacy for the other user. If another issue arise, I will contrive to engineer a more public example.
Thank you again.
@Pollik That black heart happens in all Chromium-related browsers.