Window Decoration icons on Win11 desktop seem broken
I am not sure what this icon is called but it lives between close windows and minimize window and it seems misaligned and broken compared to all other apps.
I've attached an image showing vivalids icon compared to another applications.
As someone that uses Vivaldi to customize it to be clean and nice looking this really sticks out even if a minor thing overall.
Vivaldi Version: 7.0.3495.11
Since when happens: Since yesterday when I installed Vivaldi
OS: Windows 11
No special themes installed
CSS / JS Mods not enabled
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Please,
On each report add:
BTW,
Any Windows Theme Customization applied to the system?
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Also,
Some useful links:
Updated original post with version etc.
Then continue with the mentioned Basic Steps
On the other side,
W11 has some versions
Since when happens. yeseterday when I installed it sort of eludes to that this is a fresh install. And CSS / JS Mods where not enabled, do I realy need to reset and all that stuff a clean install ?
Run the Point 3 with a New Profile, there's no need to reset the current Profile.
BTW,
If that's the first time you've installed V, will likely be the same.
After reseting flags in the freshly installed browser it is still the same.
Looks fine here on on W11 22H2/23H2.
Wait to someone else, don't recall to see similar reports.
@MagnusL3D Nothing particular strange here. (w11 23H2 - DPI 100% - UI 90%).
Perhaps something related to custom DPI scaling on windows or a specific UI zoom set in vivaldi?
Uninstalled and cleaned up files, reinstalled and now it looks a lot better. Possible there was some old files left from when I tried Vivaldi some years ago.
Yes,
Something messed probably.