Stylus (beta) has problems with popup width
The popup cuts text/content at right.
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.11 Win 11 23H2.
Same for you?
//EDIT Trouble only with Stylus popup, other extensions how their popup with correct width.
barbudo2005
Here:
7.0.3495.11 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5011)
Found it, not my fault.
The cause is insufficient CSS and HTML design of popup. They did not take care for minimum font size setting in browser.
Me, as a older gal use 14px and see such cut.
I try to create a bug report at https://github.com/openstyles/stylus/issues
barbudo2005
Said;
Me, as a older gal use 14px
Inspect the UI:
@barbudo2005 A workaround is to enhance width of popup in Stylus settings.