How to idendify URLs already bookmarked?
Researchers like me, tab a hundred per day and to avoid overload we bookmark a lot... in firefox there is a star icon to help you recognice when a URL is already bookmarked... i couldnt find a way to do such recognizement in vivaldi... any suggestions?
The bookmark icon in the addressbar on the right side will be filled in with a solid colour when the URL is already bookmarked.
@cezarang welcome to the forum. You might benefit from Vivaldi's Notes feature, where you can highlight specific parts of a page, copy those to a note (which you can edit to add a title or your own thoughts), and double clicking that note any time later brings you back to the page. See
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/notes/
and
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/notes-manager/
Notes support markdown formatting
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/markdown-formatting/