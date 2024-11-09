How long the wait for access to Vivaldi Webmail?
franciscomartinez20
I am of those persons that have various web browsers, each for specific things. Also those that in each web browser has a different e-mail address. For Chrome I have a Gmail, for Edge a Hotmail etc. Now that I discover that Vivaldi has a webmail, I create my account, but it seems that I have to be an active user to access the mail. So how long active user I have to be and how much active too?
DoctorGTesting
@franciscomartinez20 I saw for a colleague it took around 7-9 days while he was using sync and on Vivaldi Social to access his new vivaldi mail account. Could differ for others and be longer or slightly shorter. No guarantee that it will be the same for you.
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
