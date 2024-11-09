blocking saving picture
-
Are you serious? The browser is blocking the image from being saved. Firefox saved it without any problems. What's wrong?
https://cdn.citilink.ru/BtsZ9glmLLT4RukYzfMV80nitRUqp5f5iu64SlXgZLU/resizing_type:fit/gravity:sm/width:1200/height:1200/plain/product-images/491e6e34-3000-4733-8095-3e118a2a09d1.jpg
-
@AliGille works for me, saved as 491e6e34-3000-4733-8095-3e118a2a09d1.webp - 358172 bytes
maybe you were expecting the jpg but seems the server sends a webp instead
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@AliGille
Hi, it does not, something in your install is wrong:
Test this in a Guest Profile, this sort out all extensions and settings.
-
@iAN-CooG @mib2berlin
Strange. Thanks for the answer! I tried to download it 10 times and it wrote an error. I had to download it from another browser. The other few images from this resource with the same properties loaded normally. I still don't understand what this error is connected with, most likely something on my part prevented the browser from working properly. Many different programs were open, and maybe it caused a conflict with one of them.
-
@AliGille said in blocking saving picture:
Are you serious?
All nice. Browser works as designed.
@AliGille said in blocking saving picture:
The browser is blocking the image from being saved
Works for me on Windows 11.
Which error message is given to you when "blocking" the saving of the file? Please give a screenshot of the message!
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@AliGille said in blocking saving picture:
I still don't understand what this error is connected with, most likely something on my part prevented the browser from working properly.
Could be influenced by second party app for security (Antivirus, Internet Security, VPN, Proxy) and/or trouble with SSL protocols on router or other hardware while connecting to internet access point or strange interception by your Internet Service Provider.
-
@DoctorG said in blocking saving picture:
Which error message is given to you when "blocking" the saving of the file? Please give a screenshot of the message!
There are no error windows. It simply saves in the background or does not save in the background. Probably something with ad blockers. I click on the image, its view is displayed not in full screen, I click save - everything is fine. But when I click on the image, its view is displayed not in full screen, then I click on "open image in a separate window" and save from this mode - it says that the file is blocked. I turn off the blockers - the error remains. I click on the guest profile - everything is saved there normally. Strange work of ad blockers (adblock and noscript)
-
@AliGille Try to disable all extensions too.. Often the blocked error depends on downloader addons (any kind) and/or their companion apps.
Or if you know where to go, just whitelist/exclude
citilink.ruand retry the download.