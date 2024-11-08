How does Vivaldi generate revenue ?
iqaluit Supporters
Very recently I involved in a friendly discussion with someone about browsers and I was unable answer this question but then I found below link. re-Posting the link here for quick search purposes and any passerby.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-business-model/
However the article is dated 2019, five years ago. Has there been any significant changes as to how Vivaldi makes money and sustain itself. Has there been any structural changes within the company are to be updated I suppose.
Cheers
luetage Supporters Soprano
@iqaluit The article is being kept up to date as far as I can tell. Direct match is a newer development.
iqaluit Supporters
@luetage thanks for the update