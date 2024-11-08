Whatsapp web Panel not working
I've seen some posts about the issue, but none of the solutions worked for me.
This is the view of my panel, as you can see, I've tried using desktop version.
Other things that I've tried:
- Restart vivaldi
- Reloading the panel
- Clicking home button
- Using developing tools to try to find the login button hidden in the desktop version.
I concluded that vivaldi isn't fetching the desktop version, getting the mobile version instead.
I found the problem! I was just clicking the wrong button, I was clicking the whatsapp icon instead of the add icon
The GREEN is the RIGHT way to set up whatsapp panel
The RED is the WRONG (and obviously misleading) way to set up whatsapp panel
Noticed similar issue, but what I had to do was to right-click the icon to open the context menu and then select "Show desktop version".