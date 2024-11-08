Solved Friday poll: sessions
marialeal Vivaldi Team
Hi all!
Let's talk about a not-so-often discussed feature from our desktop browser: saved sessions.
Does your browsing include saving sessions often, or have you only done it as a one-off thing in the past? If you use them, do you mind sharing what for?
Although the feature has been in the browser for a long time, it received an important update a year ago with the Sessions Panel, which allows you to better manage your sessions. You can read about it on our release blog.
The results are in!
- 39% of you find Sessions essential to your workflow.
- 32% of you use Sessions, but they're not part of your daily browsing.
- 16% don't use Sessions at all, and
- 13% had never heard of Sessions.
@marialeal, I use it only ocassional
Yes! I started using sessions more and more! Very useful for researching and troubleshooting. Voted as essential feature but I don't use it often.
I use often online tools for image editing, there it also can be usefull when I open several tools and I had a break, then I can save it to continue later. But this, not so often.
derDay Supporters
I've activated the autosave feature, but I've used the session feature more or less 5 times since introducing?!
I see it as a backup, if my main session breaks.
for me, a new profile is the "alternative" for a session
I don't really rely on them... but yeah, is useful to have the latest 5 auto-sessions saved as a kind of emergency backup
iqaluit Supporters
I used only once. I don't think I will be using it, not because there is something wrong with it, it is just not needed for my use case
barbudo2005
I just used this:
Since workspaces are implemented I have stopped using sessions for topic related stuff. But the auto saving of sessions puts my mind at rest
Pesala Ambassador
Sessions are Awesome
- They save the tabs and windows open
- Tab stacks
- Tiling layouts
- Zoom for each tab
- Scroll position for each tab
With the recently added Sessions Panel, they can easily be updated, or deleted when no longer needed.
I create a session when working on a Sutta translation project. One Tab shows the Pāḷi Sutta, another shows its Commentary, and another shows my Pāḷi / English dictionary. I tend to keep them after the translation is published on my website, in case I need to update my edition to fix any errors, or make improvement.
paul1149 Supporters
With the availability of Workspaces, I now don't use Sessions nearly as much.
Folgore101 Patron Translator
I voted for "A few times, but it's not part of my daily browsing", before the introduction of the sessions in the panel there was the possibility of reopening the sessions in the same window, but then this possibility was removed (which doesn't really fit with Vivaldi's mentality) forcing them to open them in new windows, which I find very annoying, so I use them very little.
I use saved sessions regularly. I look up something for my partner in a bunch of tabs, then save them as a session and close them. Then when she's ready to look at them, I load the session. This way, my browsing doesn't get cluttered and my flea watt notebook doesn't crash as often.
I find sessions are helpful when researching before I write an article and keeping track of versions of article as I update it. In addition, I use sessions when I am dealing with a lot tabs. Even though I can stack, unstacking a lot of tabs can be unwieldy. Thank you.
The biggest benefit is for if Vivaldi unexpectedly crashes. It has saved all of my tabs more than once, which has been SOOO nice
iqaluit Supporters
@jane-n What happened to marieleal
@iqaluit
Maria is doing great, but she will be on a leave for a few months.
@janrif Oh she's not sick, she's on maternity leave.