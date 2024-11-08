No more multiple windows feature
jamesgresley
I have no use for Vivaldi to ever have multiple windows open and wish there was a way to turn this "feature" completely off. I often go to pages that pop up a window that says something about my Chrome browser needing updating (it was only funny the first time). Other times windows that open in the background screw up my open tabs if they are closed AFTER my main window, to name just two of the problems multiple windows make for me. I would like to see this feature added to Vivaldi, please. am running Windows 10 if that helps.
@jamesgresley Do not close window by window with close button.
Use Vivaldi menu → Exit.
Then all your Windows and Tabs will be restored after a new start.
@jamesgresley said in No more multiple windows feature:
But why do you get a extra Vivaldi window? Do not use Ctrl+N or do no use Windows task bar icon to start new window.
jamesgresley
I sometimes get popup windows that pop open UNDER the current window (happens even though I use 3 popup blocker extensions! No I do not open them, they are opened by advertisers on websites. I just want a simple, extension-free way to stop then all. The most common and annoying one tells me that my Chrome browser is out-of-date and I must UPDATE. As I only use Vivaldi (and when not compatible with a site I fall back to Firefox), this was funny the first time, but it keeps happening in a way that I haven't found a way to stop, and I wish to find a way not to have to install another popup blocking extension.
@jamesgresley Under
vivaldi:settings/appearance/, you could enable
Open Popups in Tabsunder
Window Appearance. That should at least prevent most new windows from popups.
jamesgresley
@nomadic I already have that set, but thank you for the suggestion.
mib2berlin Soprano
@jamesgresley
I guess one of your extensions cause these popup windows.
Open vivaldi://serviceworker-internals and check if something connected to the popups is registered, unregister.
You can unregister all with Delete Browsing data:
But be careful, one user report it delete user scripts, Stylus, Dark Reader and so forth.
If you use these extensions do it manually, then restart Vivaldi.
It can be male ware too, hard to say.
EDIT: It is not a good idea to use more than one ad or popup blocker extension.