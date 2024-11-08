Big Info box appears when hovering over text field.
-
A big Info box appears when hovering over the text field on all sites. How to disable it??
Second unrelated question Drag&drop feature stopped working, ho to reenable it??
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ZGROBNIKA
Hi, I don't get this on Windows 11, Vivaldi 7.0.3495.11, Google translator page.
Drag and drop from where to where?
-
Just by googling the text in it:
https://www.tenforums.com/general-support/200281-hover-over-any-text-field-initiated-pop-up.html
Are you using this "WebCore" ?
-
@ZGROBNIKA for debugging seems you had in internal page
vivaldi://flagsEnabled in for Show Autofill Predictions.
Reset flags on the internal page and all is ok.
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
this solved the issue, tnx.
drag&drop doesn't work from Windows Explorer to Vivaldi, for example adding Gmail attachments, adding images to Pastebin...
-
@ZGROBNIKA said in Big Info box appears when hovering over text field.:
drag&drop doesn't work from Windows Explorer to Vivaldi, for example adding Gmail attachments, adding images to Pastebin...
Please open a extra thread for this issue!