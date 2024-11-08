Address bar dropdown arrow button disappeared
I was running Vivaldi 6.9 and suddenly, during use, the button disappeared. It was there one second and gone the next. Updating to 7.0 didn't fix it. Resetting toolbars didn't fix it.
Any ideas?
@5eagull weird, try to check the address bar options, if checking/unchecking some of them it will reappear.
Does at least the drop-down list appear when you type something in the address field?
Clicking buttons in the settings menu doesn't reënable anything.
The drop-down does appear when I type, yes.
@5eagull Try enabling "Typed History" in the Drop Down Menu Priority.
That one does indeed enable/disable the down arrow icon for me.
Pesala Ambassador
@iAN-CooG Confirmed here. This looks like a bug.
Thank you, reënabling that did it.
@Pesala said in Address bar dropdown arrow button disappeared:
This looks like a bug.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
