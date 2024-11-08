🖥️Dashbord widget functions future requests🖥️
stardepp Translator Ambassador
With the widgets, it would be very useful to have only one widget displayed, which is automatically centered in the middle.
It would also be good if a widget could be displayed very large, over 3 or 4 lines.
mib2berlin Soprano
@stardepp
Hi, you as long term user know, only one request per thread.
Your second is already requested:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102196/more-resizing-options-for-dashboard
Always a good idea:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=dashboard&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib