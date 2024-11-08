API to send mail
kentfrazier
I currently use Thunderbird. I have a web server, and a python program that looks at web logs for hacking attempts. The program composes an email, accesses the appropriate whois server to get the abuse email address, and then interfaces to thunderbird to send the email (and log the message, get responses, do searches, etc. ) Is there a protocol to interface to the vivaldi email client to perform the same function? (possibly requiring manual interface once the email is given to the email client to do the actual send)
yojimbo274064400
Considering using mailto URI scheme (see RFC 6068: The 'mailto' URI Scheme) to achieve this regardless of email client involved. For example, running the following command:
vivaldi "mailto:Foo <[email protected]>?subject=mailto%20example&body=Lorem%20ipsum%E2%80%A6"
results in:
FWIW to achieve same with Thunderbird:
thunderbird "mailto:Foo <[email protected]>?subject=mailto%20example&body=Lorem%20ipsum%E2%80%A6"