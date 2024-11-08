Multiple user profiles of Vivaldi now crash after every update
hownowmedia
I started using Vivaldi a couple of years ago because I needed a browser that would run multiple profiles/instances on the same machine. Just recently, after each update, Vivaldi shuts down to update, then one of the three profiles opens, and the others crash when I try to open them until after re-starting windows, then it appears to be working normally after Windows restart. I am using Windows 10. Is there a known max version of Vivaldi that I should be using with Win10?..., or any other thoughts?