I want to change my encryption password
-
LFukumoto1
I installed Vivaldi on a new device but totally forgot my password to sync my bookmarks and whatnot. Fortunately I had an encryption key but I still want to be able to load my data without depending on said key.
There's a way to change the sync password without losing my bookmarks and other data?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@LFukumoto1
Hi, if you are still connected to sync on the old device Yes.
If you have a device with all bookmarks and other data just delete remote data on the server.
Start sync again and choose a new encryption password, all data from your running system is uploaded to the server and you can connect the new device.