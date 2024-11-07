Drag And Drop .url files not working
MattBickell
I'm new to Vivaldi as I try to move off anything based in US as best I can.
I'm struggling with dropping .url files into the Vivaldi main window - they just get ignored even though I get the +copy tootip just before releasing.
Same happens if I drop onto the tabs bar, the + tab icon, the url field, the bookmarks bar or the main window - they all do nothing except bring the Vivaldi window to the front. No errors or anything.
I can happily drag a url out of Vivaldi into a file but I can't then drag it back in.
I rely on this a lot so some assistance would be appreciated.