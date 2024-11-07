for everyone complaining about Mv2 dying Besides ublock what are your necessary extensions
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
Re: Manifest v3 update: Vivaldi is future-proofed with its built-in functionality
UBlock is replaced with the built in Ad & Tracker Blocker
@mikeyb2001, I use the inbuild Vivaldi blocker, apart the YT embed redirect script installed direct as extension (very simple script with few lines)
As extensions from the Store:
- Cyber Ghost Proxie to skip Country restrictions, free, no logs or limits
- Linguist translator (OpenSource and the best in the Store)
- Keyboard Cool (All unicode emojis and signs, OpenSource)
- SiteBleacher (OpenSource but on the deadlist, still works fine)
- Expand URL (Reveal full URL on shorten links)
- Lunapic Right click edit (one of the best free online image editor)
- Search by Image (Reverse image search, multi engine, OpenSource).
- ShareX right click image uploader (OpenSource, need the ShareX desktop screenshot/cast/OCR app to work, also OpenSource)
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
I try to keep extensions to a minimum.
I use Bitwarden.
@mathieulefrancois, yes, less extensions are better, but it also depend on your needs and use. All which I use are privacy focused and preferable OpnSource, all very usefull.
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
@Catweazle I totally agree that it's all dependent on your needs and uses.