Still cannot use Vivaldi
Howdy!
Vivaldi does not work for me. I have been trying over the last few weeks to open Vivaldi and succeeded for about 10 seconds just today. On top of this, the initial setup is never finished upon downloading it. This is my first time downloading and using Vivaldi. Can someone help me? I have a screen recording of the issue if I am able to post it here...
@PBxClay seems that some of the software you use - maybe a security tool - is blocking vivaldi .
Provide more informations... operating system, version, a screenshot of the errors you get ....
The screen record also will help. You can upload on youtube or similar services and paste the link here .
You can use streamable to upload the file (max 10 minutes, max 250mb)
@Hadden89 https://streamable.com/jc832q
I'm on Windows 11 on a Lenovo Legion Laptop
@PBxClay Try:
Start --> Run -->
taskkill /f /im vivaldi.exe--> Enter (this will kill all vivaldi process)
Relaunch the browser.
@Hadden89 I tried it and it still won't open
@PBxClay
Hi, do you use any security software and/or is this a company laptop?
We had a user here get blocked to run Vivaldi on a managed laptop, he could install Vivaldi but it doesn't start.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin It's my personal laptop. I think just Windows Defender
mib2berlin Soprano
@PBxClay
Just wipe the folder User Data.
Copy this:
%USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\
Open the Windows Explorer and paste it in the address bar and hit Return/Enter.
You should land in \Vivaldi.
Maybe your profile of Vivaldi is broken.
Vivaldi work fine with Defender.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Ok, I've done that and even emptied my recycle bin. I launched the app and it is still stuck
@PBxClay I feel like it doesn't finish installing... It gets to the part where it prompts me if I want to "pin to taskbar" and then it stops.
@PBxClay
Hm, create a folder where you want and try a Standalone install.
This is completely independent of the standard install, if this not work I have no idea.
@mib2berlin https://streamable.com/5gh3n9
This is what happens when I do that. Still get a "phantom" screen and then it crashes/doesn't open...
@PBxClay
Where do you get this file?
I is named quiet different:
@mib2berlin That's the file I downloaded from the Website
@PBxClay
In the video it is called Setup and it is way to small, the .zip file too.
Try here: https://vivaldi.com/download/
I would run a Defender search to check on the file, iirc you can do with right click on the file.
Not sure what's going on here, but the Vivaldi setup is not called "Vivaldi" (in a .7z) nor called "Setup", unless you renamed it. The file from Vivaldi website is 123MB, not 21MB. Can you tell us where you downloaded the file? Please give link, cause I'm 100% it's not from the Vivaldi website. I don't know why but it feels like a troll-post.
@mib2berlin That's exactly the site I used to download it. I may have recorded the wrong spot... I'm not sure
@jrkl75 https://vivaldi.com/download
This is what I used. I'm certain this is the official site to download Vivaldi from. Not a troll post lol
@mib2berlin Also, I installed a virtual machine on my laptop last night and installed Vivaldi from the same site using the same files and it worked perfectly. So my architecture for my laptop is ok but for whatever reason, it just won't work on my actual laptop.