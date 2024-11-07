Minor update (2) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.0
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
This update includes security fixes from Chromium upstream and a fix for a common crash.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Aaron Translator
Waiting for Arch repo update
-
2nd updated
Never had that watch in silver just black
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Thanks for the update.
'Casio' watch, nope, was clear.
But a great shot.
-
Great, thanks
@ingolftopf, nothing against CASIO, I use one (well, a model somewhat better than the one of the Photo, with 10 year battery).
-
Casio watch, great and "crash-proof", fine choice (and picture).
I still have one (not this one), bought in 1999... Battery replacement is all that it always needs to keep going after 1/4 of a century.
-
I have a Casio alarm clock that I bought 46 years ago and it still works perfectly.
Tell me that's not excellence in quality.
-
@barbudo2005, yes, CASIO is known for this, they are the Nokias in watches.
-
I think the point of quality goes beyond the Casio brand.
The 1980s was a period when Japanese products had to win the global competition and they did it with products of excellent quality and innovation.
Companies:
Toyota
Datsun
Mazda
Sony
Sansui
Pionner
JVC
Panasonic
Those you name are synonymous with quality.
-
@barbudo2005, for sure, Japanese products are mostly among the best.
-
The same can be said of Vivaldi:
Quality
Innovation
User-oriented
-
@barbudo2005, that is why I use it. My rule always has been the slogan from an old washing powder advertising: "Search, compare and if you find something better, use it", this way I got stuck with Vivaldi since almost 9 years..
-
Weird issue with large History , same on 7.1 Snapshot.
-
I've a problem about Vivaldi and Turkish keyboard. As you know CMD+, open settings on mac. But it's not working since 7.0.
I setted up again, but it is not.
I checked CMD+ö and than settings opened.
because Turkish 'ö's event.code is "comma"
Turkish keyboard comma's event.code is "backslash"
-
Hey - did they forget to put the size option on the sticky note widget? Every other widget other than the date allows for a larger widget. If it was intentionally omitted, is it possible to expand it with css? It's kind of messing up my dashboard layout.
-
Can anyone use "Tasks" in the side panel? I can't add this button nor can I open vivaldi://task.
If this feature was removed, never mind; please go ahead and remove "Task" button from the "Customize" dialog.
-
@Culip, works for me, without problems. Have you activated calendar/mail/feed (needed, because related)? Try the troubleshooting steps, maybe an extension or setting is causing this issue.