sudipkumar211
Feature request on extension
Can we something like this on vivaldi?
Completely agree this would be lovely. Some of my extensions I don't need visible as they act passively, so it would be nice to hide them.
My browser add-ons take up a lot of space in the address bar, and they can't be sorted and grouped.
Hope Vivaldi can update some browser add-ons management features.
derDay Supporters
@dheffer
that's already possible, do a rightclick at the extension (at the adressbar) and select hide extension
@derDay Wow, thank you! Not sure how I never noticed that before