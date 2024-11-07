Delay between switching workspaces
-
Yes, this has been posted a couple days ago. The forum said it was fixed. It isn't fixed. 79 tabs for the main space, and the workspaces all hold around 5 tabs. Switching from any workspace to the main space causes a ~4 second delay. My main space holds 4 pinned tabs, 5 tab stacks, and 9 tabs that are not pinned nor in a tab stack. For the record, switching between workspaces used to be instant. Absurd.
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 46177f82db4977c295fe8a3bdecb6a552df0838d
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5073)
JavaScript V8 13.0.245.18
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Jay508 I opened 115 tabs in the first workspace and switched to it in under a second. I don’t think the fix was related to the number of tabs in a workspace anyway, because I used to get a delay with just a single tab.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Jay508
Hi, the fix is not in stable at moment, always check the change logs what is fixed in a new version.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-7-0/
The standard way is push the fix to an internal build, then the snapshot and then stable.
As @luetage mentioned changing workspaces take < 1 second independent of the number of tabs in stable for me.
It depends on your hardware, my specs are in my signature.
I promise it is extremely fast in my internal build with the fix, instantly.
Cheers, mib
-
Has been fixed in the update yesterday it seems. Thank you to everyone with the quick responses and help. Best browser I've ever used, Cheers!