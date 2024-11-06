what is the use & to highlight the next letter setting
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
question in title
-
@mikeyb2001 Which highlight do you mean? Because the option is in the address bar, in quick commands, as keyboard shortcut, in mail settings and even in the context menu
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Hadden89 its under bookmarks
-
It's a standard way to associate a keyboard shortcut to the menu entry, the letter after the & will be underlined and will become the keyboard shortcut, e.g. &Save, press S to select the menu entry to Save.