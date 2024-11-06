remove right click developer tools as submenus
i want inspect element, view source in single right click, currently it is under Developer Tools. It feels unnatural coming from chrome and using firefox. same goes for images.
@aryanraj Hi, you can change this in Settings > Appearance.
Please read the Help:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
@Pathduck wow, changed it in Appearance > Menu > Page.
@aryanraj You can do the same for images - just remember that images are often links so you have to change the menu for links.
Vivaldi is very flexible
@Pathduck yes, thank you. i am loving the flexibility. i was using vivaldi before but switched to chrome for some reason now i am back and i think i will stick with this. the new icon, ui looks better. thank you for amazing work.
I am just a volunteer forum helper
If you want to help some more:
https://vivaldi.net/contribute/