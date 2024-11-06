How to block Dedicated Worker: blob
barbudo2005
@barbudo2005 I have in my uBO filters:
! Block all Service Worker requests, with exceptions ||$csp=worker-src 'none' @@||$csp=worker-src 'none',domain=forum.vivaldi.net
Some sites will not work properly if you block SWs so you need exceptions. I have more exceptions than that one.
Some sites have CloudFlare protection that relies on SWs as well, if you block them it might say "Your browser is outdated" or similar misleading errors.
barbudo2005
