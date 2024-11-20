[Unsolved] Very Slow Image and Website Loading Vivaldi 7.0.3495.6
maximwaldow
Hi,
I've noticed a painfully slow loading of images of websites, almost like a braking effect.
Just tried Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit) where websites text and images were ultra fast.
Anyone else?
Went back to 6.8.
mib2berlin Soprano
@maximwaldow said in Bug? Very Slow Image Loading Vivaldi 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) (64-bit):
Went back to 6.8.
Hi, this was not a good idea, your user profile is possible broken now.
Anyway, a Google image search page load in 1.67 seconds, Chrome dose this in 1.7 seconds.
Something is blocking Vivaldi on your system, the usual subjects are third party security software and extensions.
This happen often after an update of Vivaldi.
Test this in a Guest Profile to sort out the extensions.
Cheers, mib
@maximwaldow Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Had you ever tried in a new test profile to check for impact of extensions?
Do you use outdated graphics drivers?
Do you have not enabled Hardware Acceleration (see internal page vivaldi://gpu)?
Do you have Antivirus or Internet Security scanning your connection all the time?
maximwaldow
@mib2berlin
Hi, this was a misunderstanding. I haven't downgraded. I have always some separate standalone versions saved.
I've tried the private mode without extensions which did not make it better.
@DoctorG
Hardware acceleration did do the trick.
In Vivaldi 6.8 hardware accell. was enabled as well.
Will test further.
Thank you for your support.
maximwaldow
Hi,
this helped but was not the solution as far as I can see now.
Had to update my Intel network card driver which was only 3 month old to make it work again. So I guess it was not only image loading but retarded internet through wifi driver.
maximwaldow
Hi,
unfortunately the slow image resp. website loading issue is still present.
For example techpowerup. The images are sometimes instantly loading sometimes very very sluggish.
Tried heaps of tuning tips for vivaldi but nothing really helps.
Tried private mode as well which makes no difference.
My system is really fast.