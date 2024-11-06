E-Mail Einträge auch ohne Login immer einsehbar????
Hallo, ich habe folgendes Problem. Obwohl ich nicht mit meinem Konto eingeloggt bin, kann ich trotzdem und somit auch jeder andere beim Mail anklicken meine Post sehen. Daher meine Frage was muss ich einstellen das jemand der (zum Beispiel ein Gast) auf meinem PC den Browser Vivaldi aufruft nicht auf meine E-Mails zugreifen kann. Wie kann ich mich bei meinem Mail Account ausloggen?
Für eine Hilfe vielen Dank
Jürgen
mib2berlin Soprano
@810krause
Hallo, bitte im Internationalen Forum nur Englisch schreiben.
If you meant the Vivaldi mail client you can take the account off line but already fetched mails are still there.
You can change Sync Options to Opened Messages in Settings > Mail.
A trick is to hit the Pause button, without knowing it nobody can use the browser.
If you are not at your PC > Log Out and/or create a Guest user for other users.
Cheers, mib
