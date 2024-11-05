a mesma área de trabalho nos 2 computadores
MarcoSousa
Como posso ter uma mesma área de trabalho nos meus 2 computadores? Tenho a mesma conta e sincronizada só não me pare a área de trabalho. Obrigado
mib2berlin Soprano
@MarcoSousa
Hi, please only English in the international forum section.
How can I have the same desktop on my 2 computers? I have the same account and it is synchronized, but my desktop is not the same. Thanks
Not all settings are synced, themes are not synced.
You can export a your theme from the first PC and import it on the second. This would be the first step.
