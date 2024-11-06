Open Settings at Last Used Tab
I found that this FR actually was noted in 2016 and put to archive, so I am reinstating it.
- Open the settings dialogue
- Select one of the tabs, e.g. Keyboard
- Modify something, and close the dialogue
- Reopen the settings dialogue
Expected behaviour:
Reopen the dialogue at the last used position as in Opera 12.17 with Show Preferences, -1
Actual behavior:
Result: Dialogue opens at the top every time
mib2berlin Soprano
@astero
Hi, all requests getting less than 4 user votes in 3 or 4 Years get archived, this one had 2 votes since 2015.
Pesala Ambassador
@astero The Feature Request was made in 2016, which predates the creation of the current feature request forums (2018).
@mib2berlin could check on the status of the bug.
maybe it's worth recreating? I think the old forum had no enough attendance and users simply didn't see this FR
Confirmed, low priority, no dev assigned, last updated may 2017
Pesala Ambassador
Just edit your first post to make it a proper feature request, and delete the irrelevant questions:
Remember State of the Preferences Dialog
When the preferences dialog is closed and reopened it should remember it previous state, the selected category and scroll position.
done. thank you
@astero Please edit in post #1 the title and remove unneded information
VB-15530: Feature Request:
done