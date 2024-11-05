Cannot sync passwords on latest Android Vivaldi
Hello,
I cannot make the latest (7.0.3505.47) Android Vivaldi to sync my passwords. I've tried logging out & in from my account in Settings -> Sync, but it did not help. After navigating to vivaldi://sync-internals and selecting Sync Node Browser tab, I can see there is no Passwords node in the tree (and it's present when I do the same on Vivaldi Windows). Is there any solution to that issue? Or any alternative way, like passwords import?
mib2berlin Soprano
@greggor
Hi, I can confirm this on 7 and 7.1 snapshot.
I am sure we had a report here but I cant find a bug report about.
Will try to find the thread.
mib2berlin Soprano
@greggor
I cant find a thread nor a bug report, please report it.
I found VAB-10337 from November 1, confirmed.
Cheers, mib
Sorry, I did not read your edit and already reported another bug, VAB-10366. So this may be closed as a duplicate.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I linked the tickets.
While the devs investigate, you could try resetting remote data and see if passwords are synced when you start fresh.
@jane-n If possible, I'd prefer not to loose my entire remote data. Is there any other way I could help?
mib2berlin Soprano
@greggor
Hi, you loose nothing but I would do it on the desktop.
All data stored local in the Vivaldi install are uploaded to the server at next login.
Anyway I tested this and it doesn't help for the password sync, still not running in sync-internals.
Cheers, mib