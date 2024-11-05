Crash when a website asks for desktop notifications
-
Hi,
When a website asks me to allow/disallow desktop notifications, Vivaldi suddenly closes...
It happened to me several times (but not every time)
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (64 bits)
Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4317)
-
@jcmag Bugreport found, devs need to investigate crashdump.
-
bug report: VB-111325
-
@jcmag Could you please provide a bit more information to the bug?
I assume you are logged in when encountering the issue?
Did you see the request dialog more than once?
What is your global and/or site permission setting for the Notification permission? Ask, allow, or block?
If it is "ask", what happens if you set the permission to "allow" or "block" for the website (not globally)?
Our problem is that we do not understand how the site triggers the problem.
-
I assume you are logged in when encountering the issue?
On the yahoo mail website yes, but it happens on other websites, for example on https://www.macworld.com/article/2382169/get-all-major-ai-models-for-life-in-this-one-40-tool.html:
If I click on "Authorize" or "Block", Vivaldi closes
Did you see the request dialog more than once?
No
What is your global and/or site permission setting for the Notification permission? Ask, allow, or block?
Ask
If it is "ask", what happens if you set the permission to "allow" or "block" for the website (not globally)?
Then there is no issue.
For example, after clicking on "block" when browsing macworld.com, Vivaldi crashes. After I reopened it, the setting is saved, so the website doesn't ask me anymore for the notifications, and no more crash
-
@jcmag said in Crash when a website asks for desktop notifications:
but it happens on other websites,
Thanks for that example, but so far I have been unable to reproduce in my local stable build.
That could indicate that there is some other extra detail needed to cause the crash.
Hmmmm .... I notice in your screenshot that you seem to have at least one extension installed, and a quick check of the reports we have for this crasher indicate that all the ones I have that information for, also have several extensions installed. I wasn't able to quickly determine if they were all the all the same kind of extensions (there was little overlap).
Which extensions do you have installed?
And what happens if you create temporary profile without those extensions, and then adding them one at a time (you may need to run for a while in the profile to verify no crash, depending on what is the real trigger).
-
I just have 2 extensions: Bitwarden password manager and Proton pass password manager
I'll try to do some tests
-
@jcmag One of our devs may have been able to reproduce the crash, so a question: do you have multiple tabs open to the site at the same time when being asked about notifications?
-
@yngve no, only one tab opened to the site
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@jcmag OK, thanks for replying. Maybe there are several ways to trigger the problem?
-
@yngve it's difficult to know what triggers the problem. I've done several tests, and the way I found to trigger it is by opening several tabs (of other websites), around 15, and then the crash happens on the notifications buttons.
Maybe it's related to the memory consumed by Vivaldi?
-
coherence3847
Same issue here.
- 1 tab had asked to show notifications, I clicked allow, it was fine -- no crash
- an hour later I moved the window to another monitor, the prompt to allow notifications reappeared for the same site I had allowed earlier
- I clicked allow and the browser crashed
- but no crash logs found
And just like @jcmag I am running Bitwarden and Proton Pass, and I only had one tab open for the site that asked.
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.11 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision fc0a7028279115f6db8fa59cf260b91c509a06de
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4317)