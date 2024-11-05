multiple Yahoo imports
-
Hi,
Last month I imported my emails from my Yahoo account into my Proton mail account.
If I do another import, will it import all emails again or just the new ones since last import?
-
yojimbo274064400
If you are importing eml files then duplicates are ignored during the import process. For example, having imported the same 48 eml files previously I see the following message:
Consider confirming this in your environment by importing the same eml file multiple time.
-
I'm using the "Import via Easy Switch" feature. Does that work the same way?
-
yojimbo274064400
Duplicates are not imported according to Troubleshooting Easy Switch | Proton, as highlighted below:
-
Thanks! I was afraid to get hundreds of duplicates
I did the import and I confirm it didn't import duplicates