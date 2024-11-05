Disabling 'Form Autofill'
hyperswiss
Hi,
Forms are showing a drop-down list when I hover on the fields although the 'Form Autofill Assist' is checked out.
It's coming on top of my password manager, and I'd prefer not.
Thanks
To switch off autofill for forms
Open
chrome://settings/addresses
Switch off at right
Restart.
To switch off autofill passwords by password manager
Open
vivaldi://flags/#fill-on-account-select
Select Enabled in dropdown at right
Restart
To delete already saved form autofill data
Open Vivaldi menu Tools → Delete Browsing Data
Untick all except Autofill Data
Hit Delete
hyperswiss
Thanks a lot