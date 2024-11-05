Can disable image in tab Popup box?
Image in tab popup is useless (only takes space in monitor and memory). How it disable (leave only text info)?
Pesala Ambassador
@Advbroew A few lines of CSS code will fix it, leaving just the titles.
/*Hide Tab Thumbnails*/ #vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip .tooltip-item {width: 200px !important; height: auto !important;} #vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip .thumbnail-image {display: none !important;}
In Settings, Tabs, Tab Options, disable:
Show Tab Memory Usage
yojimbo274064400
Consider disabling Settings > Tabs > Show Popup Thumbnails (located under Tab Options sections)