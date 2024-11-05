Version 7 has very high CPU usage
Browser CPU - occasionally for few minutes. Why?
Screenshot from Vivaldi Task Manager shows only Browser task CPU use. Other tasks/tabs has 0.0 % CPU. How detect details from Browser task?
Vivaldi is in the background - nothing is playing or running (not starting).
@Advbroew I remember from reports in the past that could be caused by:
- broken GPU hardware acceleration
- broken RSS Feed
- reindexing Mail database
- loading many tabs after start
- resource hungry tab with complex a web app
I can not say more.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
