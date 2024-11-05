Why I made a donation (€50)
Totto Supporters
Vivaldi has gotten sooo good lately! After using it for many years it was time to reward the team behind this truly fantastic 'Nerd of a browser!'
@Totto Thanks for the donation.
LLonM moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@Totto Thank you on behalf of the whole team!
AlexMillerJr
@Totto said in Why I made a donation (€50):
I think this kind of support is needed a lot. Even writing it should be motivating.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Totto Thank you for your support!