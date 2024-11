Noticed on my (Intel) MacBook Pro that Vivaldi seems to be using a fair amount of battery, even when minimised or not foreground app. No tabs playing music, using camera, or performing long running tasks.

Would Vivaldi implementing App Nap on macOS help - it doesn't seem to into that state.

I really like Vivaldi, but as the laptop gets older and battery life more critical, Safari seems to be much less of a drain