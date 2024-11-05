@Insert1089 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community

The File System folder is used by sites to store data. Very often caused by downloading large files from sites like MEGA or similar that don't clear up after.

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/File_System_API

The whole folder can safely be deleted when the browser is closed, or it will be cleared when deleting browser data.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/delete-browsing-data/

Not sure if File System is Storage/Cache or App. Cache.