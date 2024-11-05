Unsolved Vivaldi application support file on mac is huge (MAC)
Good afternoon! My vivaldi app size in applications in about 1/2 a gigabyte, which i am fine with. However, hidden in application support, is an 18 GB file known as 0000007. What is this, can i delete it, is it normally this big, and is there a way to make the file size smaller? Thank you!
@Insert1089 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
The File System folder is used by sites to store data. Very often caused by downloading large files from sites like MEGA or similar that don't clear up after.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/File_System_API
The whole folder can safely be deleted when the browser is closed, or it will be cleared when deleting browser data.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/delete-browsing-data/
Not sure if File System is Storage/Cache or App. Cache.