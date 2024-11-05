Disable pop-up title at Vivaldi in Windows Task bar
ilp0000 Translator
Hi,
As in the screen shot, the tab title comes up when I locate my cursor on the Vivaldi icon on task bar.
How to disable it?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@ilp0000 Hi, this is a Windows feature, not related to Vivaldi.
All Windows programs have a title which will show on taskbar hover.
Possible solution I got from searching the web, no idea if it works:
https://www.tenforums.com/tutorials/21005-change-delay-time-show-taskbar-thumbnails-windows-10-a.html
ilp0000 Translator
@Pathduck Ah, I see. I haven't realized as I usually have 10 Vivaldi windows open. Got it, Thanks so much!