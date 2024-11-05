New tab crashes
-
sudharsankp
After recent upgrade to 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (arm64) at times the new tab is crashing to this. I have already configured the new tab to be controlled by an extension called Devo https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/devo/elkhalpmbmbaeoemecpcfdcoekmpgmdm and it was working smooth until this upgrade. Any help on this ?
-
I have exactly the same issues (however I'm using Bonjourr extension) with the same version of Vivaldi. Sometimes the same happens with a Bitwarden pop-up when I'm using a key shorctut to invoke it and that pop-up gets the "bird treatment". I need to close it and try again.
-
There is a "known bug" using extensions to control the Start Page - see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/102280/momentum-is-broken-after-updated-to-v7