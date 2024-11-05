web panel in Vivaldi mobile?
-
jorgefilho
It appeared here now when I went to search for a tab that was open on my phone
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@jorgefilho
Hi, is this a tablet?
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib
-
jorgefilho
@mib2berlin this screenshot is from Windows 11, (latest version of Vivaldi stable) I went to look for an open tab on my cell phone (Android 14, Vivaldi stable) and this appeared. I just found it curious that it should mysteriously appear.