REMOVE BING COMPLETLY
It is not the default for anything..
It appears for no reason...
I use duck to search. find something, look at it, and click back and it is bing in the URL.
How do I remove it completely?
It's still a problem on the desktop...
Would love to have it banished from everything everywhere.
mib2berlin Soprano
@FredBobo
Hi, you can only remove search engines on Android with sync from desktop.
Change the image search engine to something else than Bing, delete Bing, ready.
By the way, the Vivaldi business model is based to get income from search engine companies but users can delete anything they don't want.
Cheers, mib
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador