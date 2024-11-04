Interface vivialdi Android
Hello, is it possible to improve the vivaldi Android interface because the computer interface has been improved?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We regularly make changes to the user interface on mobile as well.
Just recently, in Vivaldi 6.9, we updated the appearance and structure of Settings, for example. And in the latest, Vivaldi 7.0, we combined Site Preferences and Tracker and Ad Blocker dialogs.
@jane-n It's not the settings I'm asking about, but the interface when you get to the vivaldi Android home page.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Kevin36
Hi, there is not much to see on the startpage, your speed dial icons the bookmark and the tab switcher icons.
More rounded address bar or something?
@jane-n Today we're version 7, no longer version 6.